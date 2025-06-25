Shropshire Star
Firefighters battle blaze involving manure that 'spontaneously combusted' in field near Market Drayton

Firefighters have tackled a blaze involving a large quantity of manure that had "spontaneously combusted".

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.55am today (Wednesday, June 25) reporting a fire in farmland off Sandy Lane near Market Drayton.

Two fire crews were sent from Market Drayton and Whitchurch fire stations to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said a "large quantity" of manure inside a field had "spontaneously combusted".

A spokesperson said the cause is unknown and confirmed that nobody was involved in the incident.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet from an incident support unit to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 11.34am.

