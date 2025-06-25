Firefighters battle blaze involving manure that 'spontaneously combusted' in field near Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.55am today (Wednesday, June 25) reporting a fire in farmland off Sandy Lane near Market Drayton.

Two fire crews were sent from Market Drayton and Whitchurch fire stations to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said a "large quantity" of manure inside a field had "spontaneously combusted".

A spokesperson said the cause is unknown and confirmed that nobody was involved in the incident.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet from an incident support unit to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 11.34am.