Shropshire border vineyard wins bronze at national wine awards

Accolades at the annual event, which highlights the best of English and Welsh wine, reflected the growing excellence and innovation within the homegrown wine industry.

Produced from the vibrant Rondo grape, Offa’s Shadow is a smooth, fruit-forward red, barrel-aged in oak to add a rich, warming complexity. The wine’s name nods to the vineyard’s location beside the ancient Offa’s Dyke, celebrating the heritage that winds through this unique, border landscape, where grapes flourish in its distinctive microclimate.

The award announcement comes during English Wine Week, from June 21 to 29, a nationwide celebration of the diversity, quality and character of English wines.

Organised by WineGB, the week encourages wine lovers to explore local vineyards, attend tastings and events and discover the stories behind the bottles. It’s a chance to champion the growing success of English winemaking and support the passionate producers behind it.

What better place to toast the occasion than at the Shrewsbury Food Festival this weekend in The Quarry? Kerry Vale Vineyard will be offering complimentary tastings, including Offa’s Shadow, along with a range of show-exclusive offers and discounts.

“We’re incredibly proud of this recognition,” says Nadine Roach, the vineyard’s marketing and events manager. “Offa’s Shadow is a wine that really tells a story of our land, our climate and the care we put into every stage of the winemaking process.

“It’s fantastic to see an English red gaining this kind of recognition and we’re so looking forward to sharing it with visitors this weekend.”

As one of the most south-westerly vineyards in Shropshire, Kerry Vale continues to build its reputation as a destination for wine lovers, offering tastings, vineyard tours and partnerships with local artisans that champion the rich culture and produce of the Welsh Marches.