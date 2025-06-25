'Visible progress' made as work to address fly-tipping in hotspots of Telford continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council has thanked locals and partners for support in addressing fly-tipping and littering around Hollinswood and surrounding areas.

Over the past year, the authority said it has worked closely with residents in Downton, Delbury and Dalford Courts, as well as with schools and organisations including Veolia and Hollinswood Primary School, to raise awareness, improve waste management, and achieve long-term environmental improvements in the area.

Newly recruited and long-standing 'street champions' have helped to report issues, promote good recycling habits, and assist in engagement sessions.

The council said their contributions have "shaped" where improvements, such as additional litter bins, have been made.

Furthermore, Telford & Wrekin Council added that enforcement action has also formed a "key part" of initiatives. It said fly-tipping hotspots have been monitored using cameras, with evidence collected and shared with enforcement teams.

On-the-ground improvements have included the deep cleaning of communal bin areas and increased accessibility. Supported by funding secured by Councillor Pride, new benches and litter bins have been installed along routes including Deercote.

The council said "visible progress" has been made around Downton Court, and that similar work has been completed at Delbury and Dalford Courts.

Community engagement sessions are being planned for the coming months, alongside discussions with landlords and the parish council to explore long-term fly-tipping arrangements.

Cabinet Member for Communities & Civic Pride at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Paul Davis said: "The progress we’re seeing in Hollinswood is a testament to what happens when communities work together with us. This isn’t just about bins and fly-tipping - it’s about people taking pride in the place they call home.

"Whether it’s Street Champions reporting issues and encouraging others, or schools leading the way in educating young people, every contribution has helped shape positive change. These aren’t just one-off fixes - they’re steps toward a more responsible, more connected community.

"I’m proud of how residents, schools, partners and frontline teams have pulled together. Their ideas, feedback and commitment are driving long-term improvements, and we’ll keep working with them to build on what’s already been achieved."

Initiatives have also included school engagement sessions, multi-language leaflets to ensure messages reach all communities, and sign-making competitions to get youngsters involved in efforts and spread awareness.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement Councillor Richard Overton added: "This is not just about clearing waste - it’s about working with the community to encourage long-lasting behaviour change.

"Residents, schools, Councillors Nathan England, Nathalie Page, Corrine Chikandamina and local partners have all played a vital part in making these improvements possible."