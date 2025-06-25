Trial date set for Telford man, 51, accused of driving truck while under influence of cannabis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jason Evason, aged 51, is alleged to have driven a white DAF truck on Stafford Park 12 in Telford on October 14 last year after taking drugs.

It is alleged that he had three micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg per litre.