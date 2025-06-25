Trial date set for Telford man, 51, accused of driving truck while under influence of cannabis
A trial date has been set for a man accused of driving a truck while under the influence of cannabis.
Jason Evason, aged 51, is alleged to have driven a white DAF truck on Stafford Park 12 in Telford on October 14 last year after taking drugs.
It is alleged that he had three micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg per litre.