GCSE Results Day 2024: Pupils in Shropshire get set for next steps

In school halls, theatres and sports halls across Shropshire, students will be finding out their results and looking ahead to future studies, apprenticeships or trainee schemes as they take their first steps into the working world.

The annual day of destiny for 16-year-olds will be one of jubilant celebration for some, but uncertainty for others, with schools offering support services to those who need it.

One school anticipating a big day for its pupils is Burton Borough School in Newport, a proud member of the Learning Community Trust which has celebrated great results over previous years.

Senior vice principal Ben Morgan, Exams and Data Manager Lisa Richardson and vice principal Dan Boden will be on hand as pupils receive their results today.