Children across Shropshire set to enjoy water week-themed holiday clubs and soccer schools this May half-term

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, will be offering fun-filled activities for youngsters aged between four and 11 from Tuesday, May 27 to Friday, May 30

Holiday clubs will be running in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School, as well as Shrewsbury’s Bowbrook Primary School and Greenfields Primary School.

Crossbar’s water week-themed holiday clubs are always popular with children - and coaches. Photo: Crossbar Foundation

Crossbar's popular soccer schools will also be returning at Old Park and Bowbrook to provide children with the chance to work on their football skills in a fun environment.

Jack Morris, the foundation lead for Crossbar, said: “May half-term always proves very popular with children as they love the opportunity to play a host of water-themed games, including slip and slide, at our water week holiday clubs.

“Hopefully the nice weather continues to add to the enjoyment levels for the children, with our team of coaches putting together a packed programme of activities.

“While it’s a water-week theme, there will be lots more on offer which doesn’t involve getting wet, including various sports, and arts and crafts, so there really is something for everyone.

“The soccer schools will again deliver plenty of football fun, with the chance for children to develop their skills and score lots of goals.

“Places for our recent Easter holiday clubs and soccer schools were much in demand once again. We engaged with more than 1,400 children over the two weeks, with lots of positive feedback.

“It was another brilliant fortnight of keeping children happy, healthy, and active.

“We recommend that bookings are made as soon as possible to guarantee a place during May half-term as they are limited.”

The Crossbar holiday clubs and soccer schools take place from 8.30am to 4pm, priced at £17.50 each day. Places can be booked via the official website.