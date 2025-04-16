Shropshire schoolgirls score big with Crossbar Foundation football sessions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Let Girls Play is a nationwide celebration highlighting the importance of girls’ football and inclusivity. During the event, the girls had the chance to enjoy the fantastic facilities at Lilleshall and experience what it feels like to represent their school in a fun, competitive way.

Luke Hughes, Operations Manager for the Crossbar Group said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Lilleshall National Sports Centre, Sport England and our school partners who have enabled us to provide this fantastic opportunity to children in the Shropshire community. This event has been a huge success and has had a positive impact on girls football and inclusive sports.

Crossbar Foundation football sessions

“We are looking forward to working alongside Lilleshall again, to engage with even more children and to provide further opportunities through sport.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Contract Manager at Lilleshall added: “We are always keen to support our on-site partners, and Crossbar do such important work using sport and physical activity to support the development of both children and adults.

“Having seen some of the videos from the event, it’s clear what a great job the Crossbar College of Sport students did, creating engaging and fun activities for all the participants!”

For more information on Crossbar’s upcoming competitions during the summer term, please contact them at admin@thecrossbargroup.co.uk

For more information about Lilleshall, please visit its website: lilleshallnsc.co.uk/nsc