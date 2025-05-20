Teachers and staff at Telford secondary school taking on Three Peaks Challenge in memory of student who sadly died

A team of staff at the The Telford Langley School have set themselves the challenge of climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours on June 14 and 15, in memory of student Joshua Lloyd.

Joshua sadly died in 2023, aged 12, after collapsing at the secondary school. Officials said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Joshua's family said he "brought endless joy and love to all those around him".

Meanwhile, Headteacher at the time Steve Carter said Joshua was an excellent student with a "fabulous future ahead", and that his time was "tragically cut short".

The school has planned a series of fundraising events within school leading up to the Three Peaks Challenge in a bid to raise funds for Asthma + Lung UK and Dawley Youth Club.

A fundraising target of £2,500 has been set of which more than £1,000 has already been raised.

Teachers at The Telford Langley are taking on the Three Peaks Challenge in memory of a student. Pictured left to right is: Kevin Preece, Mayor Cllr Ben Carter, Matthew Creed and front is Oli Freeman.

The fundraising campaign raised £700 inside just 48 hours of its launch.

The school said the Three Peaks Challenge and other fundraising events is there way way of honouring Joshua's memory and the "positive influence" he had on the school community.

Mayor of Great Dawley and Malinslee, Councillor Ben Carter joined deputy headteacher of The Telford Langley School, Kevin Preece and teachers Matthew Creed and Oli Freeman - who are taking part in the challenge - for fundraiser's launch.

Mr Freeman, who has taught at the secondary school for 10 years, said: "We are doing in memory of Joshua who sadly passed away two years ago, and to raise funds in his legacy and in his memory.

"There will be 10 of us doing it in total, we are quite looking to the physical and psychological challenge.

"We are hoping to raise £2,500 for Asthma + Lung UK and then there will be a number of other events in school to raise funds for Dawley Youth Club."

You can donate here.