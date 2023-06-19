Family pay tribute to Joshua, 12, 'who brought endless joy and love to all around him'

Joshua Lloyd

Joshua Lloyd brought endless joy and love to all those around him, his devastated family say.

The youngster died on Friday afternoon at the Telford Langley School in Dawley. Officials have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, which has been described as a 'medical incident'.

Living in Dawley with his parents, Joshua had two older sisters.

A tribute from the family said: "Joshua was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend who brought endless joy and love to all those around him.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of Joshua's untimely passing at the tender age of 12.

"His infectious laughter, kind heart, and boundless enthusiasm touched the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him."

Telford Langley School in Dawley

The family says it has been helped by messages of support over the weekend.

They added: "We would like to express our deepest appreciation to each and every one of you who has reached out with kind words, prayers, and unwavering support.

"Your love and solidarity have brought a glimmer of light during this darkest hour, and we are eternally grateful for your presence in our lives."

The extended family have launched an online Just Giving page to support Joshua's parents, which has already raised more than £6,500 against an initial target of £500.