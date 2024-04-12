Man accused of having gun and Rambo knife in Telford

Gaige Parkes, aged 24, is alleged to have had a black pistol and the knife in his possession in Pool Hill Road, Dawley, Telford last Sunday, April 7.

Parkes, of Princess Anne Gardens, Dawley, Telford, entered no plea Kidderminster Magistrates Court to charges of possession of a firearm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded in custody, to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on May 7 this year when he is expected to enter his pleas.