Blaze at Indian takeaway in Telford - firefighters sent to the scene

The incident happened at Tiffins in High Street, Dawley, Telford.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 7.16pm on Thursday, April 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Dawley.

"This incident involved a small fire in oil fryer that was out on arrival of fire service personnel. Oil fryer has now been removed from premises by fire service personnel."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Tweedale and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.