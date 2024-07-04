Telford teen driver caught with cannabis in his system receives lengthy road ban

Danny Loveridge, aged 18, was caught in a Ford Transit Connect in Duffryn, Hollinswood, Telford on December 1 last year.

A drug test found he had 4.6 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis - per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal, Class B drug, is 2mcg.