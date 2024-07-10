Princesses and pirates ahoy at Telford Steam Railway event this summer

The Princesses and Pirates Day on Sunday, July 21, will feature a sing-along train where there will be princess-themed songs - plus some princesses and pirates along for the ride too.

Trains will run from 11am to 4pm every 30 minutes, and there will be opportunities for photos and face-painting at the Horsehay and Dawley stations.

Tickets cost £8 for unlimited travel onboard the steam railway's trains. Passengers aged two and under can travel for free on the lap of an adult.

Tickets can be purchased on the day, or pre-booked online via Telford Steam Railway's website.

The cafe and model railway will also be open from 10.30am for visitors to enjoy.

And, just a week later on Sunday, July 28, train enthusiasts can join the railway for its Model Railway Exhibition.

Tickets for the event at Horsehay Village Hall and at Telford Steam Railway's base allow entry into the model railway exhibition, and permanent model railway, and unlimited travel on standard trains. Tickets can be purchased at the village hall or railway base.

Refreshments and toilet facilities will be available at both venues for the event as well as free parking at Spring Village Station, or at the Bridges Industrial Estate.