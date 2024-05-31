Man 'walked out of property' by fire crew after cooking fills kitchen with smoke

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington with an operations officer to Webb Crescent in Dawley at 10pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involved a smoke logged kitchen from unattended cooking.

"One male was walked out of the property by fire service personnel."

They sent their incident stop message 12 minutes later at 10.12pm.