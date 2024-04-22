Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Members of the Dawley and Oakengates Slimming World groups held their annual Big Slimming World Clothes Throw Drop Off on Saturday at The Rest Room in Oakengates, an event that saw a staggering £7,500 of clothes donated to charity.

The annual event encourages slimmed-down members of the two groups to donate their clothes that no longer fit to the Cancer Research shop in Wellington.

Last year 186 bags of clothing were donated but Saturday's event saw a final count of 308 bags, which organisers Lauren Bryan and Kerrie Billington said was "much needed" by charities.

Kerrie Billington from Slimming World Dawley and Lauren Bryan from Slimming World Oakengates

“We do have an obesity crisis and in Telford two in three people are obese, which is higher than the national average, so the bigger size clothing is much needed by charity shops,” said Lauren. “This year has been incredible though. We've had 308 bags donated – the most ever, and that is around £7,500 worth of clothes for charity.”

She said much of the clothing donated by the two groups' 450 members are new – having been bought by people before they slimmed down.

“We've had some real success stories in the last year,” said Kerry. “One of our members lost an incredible 10 stone, but it doesn't matter if it has been half a stone or ten stone.

"People have been donating up to 10 bags at a time. It has been incredible. We are so proud of them.”

She said the haul of clothing is set to be delivered to Cancer Research thanks to a van donated by local hauliers, AJ Maidens.

“We could not have done it without them. We used to do the delivery in cars but but we could never have got 308 bags in our cars. Our members have really dug deep this year. We are so proud,” Lauren added.