'Lucky' Telford shoplifter who stole salmon and beauty products sentenced to farm scheme not prison

A Telford woman who has avoided jail for shoplifting and abusing staff who tried to stop her was told she is "incredibly lucky" to be at a residential farm and not in prison.

By Rob Smith
Published
Telford Magistrates Court

Chelsea King, who is 27 years old, struck at Boots in Telford Centre where she stole beauty products, then months later at Co-op in Stirchley she stole salmon and cough medicine.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow told Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday: "On September 25 [last year] Miss King visited Boots in the town centre.

"She was seen [taking items] by a member of staff who tried to stop her as she left, but as a result of what she said to that member of staff she backed off and [King] made good her escape.

"When interviewed she said she couldn't recall the incident.

