Chelsea King, who is 27 years old, struck at Boots in Telford Centre where she stole beauty products, then months later at Co-op in Stirchley she stole salmon and cough medicine.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow told Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday: "On September 25 [last year] Miss King visited Boots in the town centre.

"She was seen [taking items] by a member of staff who tried to stop her as she left, but as a result of what she said to that member of staff she backed off and [King] made good her escape.

"When interviewed she said she couldn't recall the incident.