'Lucky' Telford shoplifter who stole salmon and beauty products sentenced to farm scheme not prison
A Telford woman who has avoided jail for shoplifting and abusing staff who tried to stop her was told she is "incredibly lucky" to be at a residential farm and not in prison.
Chelsea King, who is 27 years old, struck at Boots in Telford Centre where she stole beauty products, then months later at Co-op in Stirchley she stole salmon and cough medicine.
Prosecutor Sara Beddow told Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday: "On September 25 [last year] Miss King visited Boots in the town centre.
"She was seen [taking items] by a member of staff who tried to stop her as she left, but as a result of what she said to that member of staff she backed off and [King] made good her escape.
"When interviewed she said she couldn't recall the incident.