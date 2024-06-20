School hopes new partnership will 'help improve Key Stage 2 outcomes for disadvantaged children'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Haberdashers’ Adams, in Newport, says its partnership with Atom Learning aims to break down barriers to education for disadvantaged children.

Atom Learning will offer a free subscription to all children aged 7-11 who are eligible for Pupil Premium across Telford & Wrekin. It's usually priced at £575.90 per year.

Students who qualify will receive complimentary access to Atom Home, an adaptive learning platform designed to prepare children for the 11+ exam and master the Key Stage 2 national curriculum.

The programme is designed to benefit all children, whatever their current attainment level and regardless of whether they are planning to apply to a grammar school.

Dr Kate Hibbs, the school's Head of Outreach, said: “Haberdashers' Adams has a long track record of promoting social mobility through our Outreach Programme and by prioritising admission of disadvantaged pupils.

"We hope that our partnership with Atom will help to improve educational outcomes at Key Stage 2 for disadvantaged children from across the borough, whatever their future aspirations.”

Headmaster, Gary Hickey, said: “When I first became headmaster of Adams over a decade ago, my mission was one centred on social mobility and equality. This mission was behind the expansion of the school and the move to go fully co-ed.

"The partnership with Atom is another stepping stone in the right direction, enabling disadvantaged children to thrive in their education and helping to ensure that they do not miss out on opportunities.”

Flo Simpson, Chief Operating officer at Atom Learning commented: “At Atom, our mission is to make exceptional education accessible to all and we are truly excited to partner with Haberdashers’ Adams.

"This partnership will bring our learning content and technology to even more families. We firmly believe that our platform empowers children to not only excel in their exams, but also to build lasting confidence and pave their path to success throughout Key Stage 3 and beyond.”

Haberdashers’ Adams is a selective co-ed state grammar school with boarding for boys. Anyone can apply for a place at Haberdashers’ Adams, irrespective of their financial background or geographical location.