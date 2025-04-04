New Powys board established to drive education improvements

The Accelerated Improvement Board has been established by Chief Executive Emma Palmer, following consultation with the council’s Leader and Deputy Leader.

The priorities for the new board, which will drive and accelerate council-led improvement in education in Powys, include supporting the development of strong and purposeful leadership and performance management of education improvement including a whole council approach to excellent education in Powys, providing robust review and input into the direction of educational improvements and problem-solving potential barriers to educational improvement and ensure these are addressed.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, said: “We are committed to delivering exceptional education services that support our schools so that they can give our young people the best foundation for their future.

“The establishment of the Accelerated Improvement Board is a crucial step to achieving this. The board will ensure that we meet the recommendations outlined by Estyn while driving and accelerating improvements in our education services.

“I am confident that we will achieve the necessary improvements and provide the education and opportunities that the children and families of Powys deserve and expect."

The move comes after Wales' education and training inspectorate, Estyn slammed the council’s education services last week.

Following an inspection in February, the inspectors were of the opinion that the council causes significant concern.

Their report contained four recommendations to secure necessary improvements including ensuring that the local authority addresses urgently important school site security issues, strengthens the quality and impact of leadership, including political leadership, at all level, strengthens the quality of support and challenge to schools to improve outcomes for all learners, including those with ALN and works with partners to rapidly develop and implement a model for 16-19 education that is financially viable and sustainable, and meets the needs of all learners, and considers Welsh-medium and ALN provision.