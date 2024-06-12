Ranked: Top 30 secondary schools in Shropshire ranked by latest academic attainment exam results

Each school has been ranked based on their Attainment 8 scores last year - data published by the British Government, available on its website.

The Attainment 8 score is calculated by evaluating how well students have performed in a maximum of eight qualifications, which include: English, Maths, three English Baccalaureate qualifications including Sciences, Computer Science, History, Geography and Languages, and three other additional approved qualifications.

Each grade that a pupil achieves is assigned a point score from 9 (highest) to 1 (lowest). A pupil's Attainment 8 score is calculated by adding up the points for their eight subjects, with English and Maths counted twice.

The average score for schools in England is 46.3.

Meanwhile, the average score by local authority is:

Shropshire - 44

Telford and Wrekin - 44.9

Listed are the top 30 secondary schools based on the results:

1. Newport Girls' High School Academy

Newport Girls’ High School

Grammar school, Newport Girls' High School Academy, in Newport ranked as the top-performing school in the county with an Attainment 8 score of 77.5 - more than 30 above the England and local authority average.

2. Haberdashers' Adams

Haberdashers’ Adams Grammar School in Newport. Picture: Google Maps.

It's a 1-2 for grammar schools as Haberdashers' Adams school ranked second with an Attainment 8 score of 73.7.

3. Thomas Telford School

Thomas Telford School

Thomas Telford School ranked third with an Attainment 8 score of 60.9.

4. Shrewsbury High School girls

Shrewsbury High School

Private school, Shrewsbury High School for girls ranked fourth with an Attainment 8 score of 60.1

5. Adcote School for Girls

Adcote School for Girls

Adcote School for Girls ranked fifth with an Attainment 8 score of 59.5.

6. The Priory School

The Priory School in Shrewsbury

The Priory School ranked sixth with an Attainment 8 score of 55.1.

7. Madeley Academy

madeley

Madeley Academy ranked seventh with an Attainment 8 score of 51.8.

8. Church Stretton School