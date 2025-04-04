New road planned for village primary to reduce school drop off traffic and tackle 'makeshift' layby parking

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lower Heath Church of England Primary School near Prees have revealed plans to tackle problems around school pick-up and drop-off times.

According to a planning application submitted to Shropshire Council, the school currently has a small car park for staff and the limited size means that parents are unable to drop their children off safely.

A spokesperson for the school said that parents are either queuing along the main road to pull into the small car park or parking on the side of the road in a "makeshift layby".

"Parents currently at drop off and pick up are queuing along the main road B5065 before turning into the school car park where they are greeted by a member of staff to chaperone their child into school," the application states.