Grammar school becoming fully co-educational from September

Haberdashers’ Adams in Newport has been preparing for the change to become fully co-educational since 2022.

Girls first joined the grammar school more than thirty years ago, when six girls joined the sixth form in September 1993.

Sixth form girls are now a well-established and integral part of school life and will play their part in mentoring the new year seven girls, according to the school.

Charlotte Harman, deputy head in charge of girls, said: “It feels like a long time coming and I’m very excited to finally welcome the first cohort of year seven girls. I look forward to meeting the girls over a series of transition events in the coming months.”

Haberdashers Adams said that with girls already studying in the sixth form, the school already has many excellent facilities in place for the move to fully co-ed.

It said additional preparations include the school signing up to the ‘Girls On Board’ approach to managing female friendships.

The school library has also received a grant to purchase books enjoyed by younger female readers.

Meanwhile, planning permission has been granted to expand and resurface the existing hard court multi use games area (MUGA) to meet Netball England specifications, and planning permission is being sought to upgrade the swimming pool changing facilities.

Headmaster Gary Hickey said: “My mission, as headmaster of Haberdashers’ Adams, has been centred on social mobility and equality. Significant changes made during my time have seen our intake of local pupils grow to over a third of the roll with priority going to some of the most disadvantaged children in the borough.

"The natural progression is to offer our outstanding grammar school education to both girls and boys throughout the school and I’m very excited to see this development come to fruition.”