Market Drayton man found with machete, knives, CS Spray and a taser in his car and home is spared jail

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday that police officers were at Christopher Norris’s address in Sutton Road, Tern Hill searching his house on August 15 last year when the defendant returned home in a car.

Mr Simon Rippon prosecuting told the court that officers then searched the car and found a machete in the door, a lock knife in a bag in the car, and a sheathed hunting knife in the boot.

Officers also found a can of CS spray and a taser in the 39-year-old’s bedroom.

Mr Rippon also told the court that a drone and an air rifle were also found in the property and had been reported stolen only the day before, following a burglary of a pest controller’s shed.

Norris went on to admit five counts of being in possession of prohibited or bladed articles as well as two counts of stolen goods.

Mr Danny Smith, defending, told the court that Norris had accumulated the weapons around the world following his work in close protection and used several of the bladed articles for “hunting”.

He added that the defendant had also been under the “wrongful belief” if they were out of sight he was not breaking the law.

He also told the judge that Norris had bought the drone and air rifle without taking stock there had “been something dodgy about it”.

Prevous good character

Judge Deni Mathews was also told that Norris was a family man of previous good character.

The judge sentenced him to 30 weeks in prison but suspended the sentence for 18 months

Norris was also ordered to undertake 10 rehabilitation activity days with the probation service and undertake 100 hours of unpaid work.

The judge also ordered the destruction of the illegal weapons and the return of the stolen drone and air rifle.