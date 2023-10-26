Chance to hear the inside story from Wrexham AFC's 'Super Paul Mullin'

Picture: Booka Bookshop

Star striker 'Super Paul Mullin' will be celebrating the publication of his new book My Wrexham Story on Monday, November 20.

Shortly after being named League Two’s Player of the Season and Golden Boot in July 2021, Mullin sent shockwaves through the EFL by taking a downwards move to then National League team, Wrexham AFC.

Since then, Mullin has helped transform the Wrexham team, scoring goal after goal and capturing the imaginations of football fans across the world in the process via the Welcome to Wrexham Disney+ documentary series by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Mullin scored 46 goals in all competitions in 2022-23 as Wrexham won promotion to end a 15-year absence from the Football League.

A spokesperson for Booka Bookshop, in Church Street, Oswestry, said: "Here for the first time, Mullin tells his own story: his roots in Liverpool, the highs and lows of English football’s promotion race, lessons learnt from his young son’s autism diagnosis, and what happens when Hollywood comes knocking at your door.

"Don’t miss this opportunity to see and meet Paul Mullin ‘live’ in Wrexham and get a signed copy of My Wrexham Story."