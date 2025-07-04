Arrest made after elderly woman 'racially abused' in Telford park

The incident happened in an Arleston park on the evening of Tuesday (July 2), where an elderly woman was followed out of the park by another woman who shouted racial abuse at her.

The elderly woman was able to get to a safe place, however the incident was recorded and shared on social media.

Following a number of enquiries, officers from Arleston's Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a 33-year-old woman this morning (Friday, July 4) on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

She remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Ben Hoare, of Arleston SNT, said: “We will not tolerate racist abuse of people in our town and will take action where appropriate to prevent such offences taking place and protect the public from them.

"The public can expect to see an increase in officers over the coming days, as they carry out reassurance patrols in the area. If you see officers out and about please do not hesitate to come and speak to us if you have any concerns."