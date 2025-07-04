Man arrested for 3am robbery at 24-hour Telford gym

The man was arrested at Southwater multi-storey car park nearby, near to the Pure Gym in Telford Town Centre.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 2:45am this morning (Friday, July 4) with a report of a robbery at the Pure Gym in Telford town centre.

"Officers arrived and found the suspect within a multi storey carpark nearby. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody."

The fire service were called to the same multi-storey car park after fire alarms were activated 'maliciously at the time of the arrest.