Man arrested for 3am robbery at 24-hour Telford gym
An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of robbery at a 24-hour gym in the early hours of the morning.
The man was arrested at Southwater multi-storey car park nearby, near to the Pure Gym in Telford Town Centre.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 2:45am this morning (Friday, July 4) with a report of a robbery at the Pure Gym in Telford town centre.
"Officers arrived and found the suspect within a multi storey carpark nearby. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody."
The fire service were called to the same multi-storey car park after fire alarms were activated 'maliciously at the time of the arrest.