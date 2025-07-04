Sixty-five people arrested and £600k worth of drugs seized in week-long police operation

The West Mercia Police efforts came as part of County Lines Intensification Week which ran last week, from June 23 to 30.

County Lines is the term used to describe drug dealing where a phone number ‘line’, usually a mobile, is used to supply drugs from large cities into rural towns and areas.

Police said more than £600,000 worth of drugs were seized during the operation.

During the week officers also seized an estimated £618,000 in drugs, which included a large amount of cannabis, crack-cocaine, powdered cocaine and heroin.

In addition more than £77,000 in cash was seized, along with 20 weapons, which included machetes, swords, knives and a crossbow.

West Mercia Police said the week also focused on protecting some of the most vulnerable people in our society who can fall victim to county lines gangs.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers made 34 visits to addresses believed to be forcibly used for drug dealing, and as a result safeguarded 14 vulnerable young people and adults. We also attended local schools and community events to raise awareness of the dangers and signs of county lines."

During the week of action a total 34 cuckooing visits were also carried out, with 14 vulnerable people safeguarded, and six vehicles and 43 mobile phones seized.

A total of £77,115 in cash was seized.

In a statement West Mercia Police said: "County Lines drug dealers do not operation within county borders, which is why we worked alongside our colleagues at Merseyside Police, West Midlands Police, British Transport Police and partner agencies, including councils and housing associations to dismantle and disrupt criminal gangs."

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Woods said: “Organised crime gangs seek to profit from the exploitation of vulnerable people, spreading misery, intimidation and violence in the name of profit.

“Our aim is to create a hostile environment for these individuals who wish to cause harm to members of our communities, and we are committed to protecting the public and tackling the harm that these criminal gangs cause.

“While I am proud of our work during this week of action it does not stop here. We remain relentless in our approach all year round, and we will continue to disrupt county lines drug activity throughout the year.”

This work is part of West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion's priority to target illegal drugs and the harm they cause in society.

He said: “Drugs devastate communities, from addiction all the way to the exploitation of the most vulnerable in our society.

“I continue to listen to the public who tell me about the damage drug taking, and the vile trade that fuels it, has on their feelings of safety.

“So, I know they will join me in welcoming the results of this latest week of action, which puts West Mercia Police as one of the top performing forces in the region.

“However, there’s still much more to do. That’s why I continue to back the force with its year-round efforts to break supply chains by putting criminals behind bars and safeguarding those being exploited.”

A spokesman for the force added: "Exploitation linked to county lines could be happening on a street near you, but without knowing what the signs are, they are easy to miss. Know the signs of county lines and how to report them.

"If you notice any suspicious activity, you can report it to us online, or on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

"You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org."