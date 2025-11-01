‘This is one not to be missed!’ Telford’s ‘Donny Bonny’ set for another blazing success as it marks 40 years

The Telford institution, known locally as the ‘Donny Bonny’, has a long history and is a highlight on the calendar for many Telford residents.

The event, which raises thousands for local charities, is organised each year by the Mitchell family.

Mark Mitchell began helping put on the Donnington bonfire and firework display with his dad when he was just 12. Now he is all set to see the annual event return for its 40th outing.

Donnington Bonfire takes place on November 8. Pictured is the organiser, Mark Mitchell.

For the last four weeks, preparations have been under way on the Broad Oaks Playing Fields in Donnington as the bonfire has slowly been built.

The event, which also has a funfair, host of attractions, free-parking, and plenty of refreshments, returns on Saturday, November 8 with gates opening at 4pm.

The bonfire is typically lit later in the evening, followed by the fireworks display.

Donnington Bonfire takes place on November 8. Mark Mitchell (centre) with Pete Corbett (left) and Carl Chadwick (right) who have helped Mark build the bonfire and organise the event

Mark Mitchell, said: “This is our 40th year of Donnington firework display and full fair and this year we have a laser show, stilt-walkers, fire-eaters - all in aid of Severn Hospice. And we have the largest fun fair in Great Britain - this is one not to be missed.

Donnington bonfire ablaze in a previous year

“Gates open 4pm and all are welcome so please come down to support this great event in its 40th year!”