Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation announces return of Sleep Out Under the Stars

This year’s event will take place at the Croud Meadow on Thursday, June 11. Bring along your colleagues, friends or teammates to take on the challenge together. The ever-popular Sleep Out, hosted by the Shrewsbury Town FC Foundation, is back for 2026.

Starting at 7pm, the Sleep Out will run until 8.30am the following day.

Funds from the night are being raised for the foundation in order to increase awareness and make a real difference in the community.

Shrewsbury Town Foundation

Minimum sponsorship for the event starts at £100.

Ruth Pemberton, the Foundation’s Events & Fundraising Officer, said: “I am so excited to help host a sleepout at the Croud Meadow.

“It’s an opportunity to sleep under the stars at an iconic Shropshire landmark, which happens to be in the club’s 140th year.

“This event is a celebration of the work we do and a chance to raise funds so we can continue expanding our footprint across Shropshire. We won’t stop until everybody has access to the support they deserve.”

For more information, please contact Ruth Pemberton at Ruth.Pemberton@foundationstfc.co.uk or call 01743 289177 (option 6).