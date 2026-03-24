Eccleshall garden to host return of Plant Hunters’ Fairs this Sunday

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs, said: "We are really looking forward to returning to this wonderful historic Kitchen Garden. Spring is here and it’s time to get out in the garden and get planning and planting for the year ahead and where better to get inspiration and some brilliant plants than at this event. This spring plant fair is a favourite with garden lovers who enjoy the chance to choose from thousands of plants all lovingly grown by the specialist nurseries attending.

"These wonderful specialist nurseries will come laden with flowering bulbs, perennials and shrubs to provide instant colour plus lots of later flowering plants to get planted now for colour into the summer and beyond. Wildflowers, herbs, apple trees, clematis, plants for shade and alpines will also feature at the fair."

"The nursery folk are on hand to help, each with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips.”

Sugnall Walled Garden Spring Plant Fair

The Walled Kitchen Garden dates from 1738 and has been restored as a working kitchen garden.

The plant fair runs from 10am-4pm on Sunday, March 29. It is just £1 to enter the plant fair and walled garden. Parking is free. Refreshments available. Dogs are welcome on a lead.

The Walled Garden is on the B5026, Eccleshall to Loggerheads Road.

Sugnall Walled Garden Spring Plant Fair

For full details of nurseries attending please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk

Sugnall Walled Garden Spring Plant Fair