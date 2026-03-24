The film Dead of Winter will be shown in Knighton on Friday, March 27

Go along to Knighton Community Centre for a cosy evening of cinema right on your doorstep with this screening, starring Emma Thompson.

Set against a chilling winter backdrop, Dead of Winter is a gripping drama filled with tension, mystery, and powerful performances.

As secrets unravel in the cold, the audience be pulled into a story that keeps you guessing until the very end.

The doors, the café and the bar are open at 7pm and the film starts at 7:30pm

To make it a proper night out why not pre-order a delicious fresh sausage hotdog and popcorn ready for the interval!

Support local, enjoy great films at low prices, and experience the magic of movies in your own community.

Bring a friend (or two!) and settle in for a fantastic evening.

And don’t forget to like Knighton Flicks page to stay up to date with future screenings and events.

