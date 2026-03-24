The film Dead of Winter will be shown in Knighton on Friday, March 27
Flicks in the Sticks in Knighton presents the film Dead of Winter on Friday, March 27.
Go along to Knighton Community Centre for a cosy evening of cinema right on your doorstep with this screening, starring Emma Thompson.
Set against a chilling winter backdrop, Dead of Winter is a gripping drama filled with tension, mystery, and powerful performances.
As secrets unravel in the cold, the audience be pulled into a story that keeps you guessing until the very end.
The doors, the café and the bar are open at 7pm and the film starts at 7:30pm
To make it a proper night out why not pre-order a delicious fresh sausage hotdog and popcorn ready for the interval!
Support local, enjoy great films at low prices, and experience the magic of movies in your own community.
Bring a friend (or two!) and settle in for a fantastic evening.
And don’t forget to like Knighton Flicks page to stay up to date with future screenings and events.