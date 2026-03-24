Oak Cottage's intimate town centre garden has gravel paths winding through a wide variety of plants, many of which are unusual.

A few gardens in Powys will be opening under the National Garden Scheme and carers and children go free to most gardens.

On Easter Monday, Oak Cottage, 23, High Street, Welshpool SY21 7JP is open from 2pm to 5pm.

This intimate town centre garden has gravel paths winding through a wide variety of plants, many of which are unusual. There is a steep slope at the entrance. It is also open on March 29 and April 19.

Coming up first is Llangedwyn Hall, near Oswestry SY10 9JW which will be open from 12 until 4pm on Sunday, March 29.

The well-preserved formal terraced garden looks over the Tanat Valley and includes four acres of woodland walks.

Or find a garden open by arrangement i.e. please contact the garden owner to arrange a date and time e,g. Plas Dinam near Newtown is open by arrangement for groups of 15 plus between March and November.

Details in the Powys booklet and at findagarden.ngs.org.uk

The National Garden Scheme is celebrating £20 million donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The National Garden Scheme has supported Macmillan since 1984.

Together, Macmillan and the National Garden Scheme encourage people to connect with nature, while raising vital funds to support those living with cancer.

Every garden has the potential to be a haven for wildlife and you can turn your outdoor space into a thriving biodiverse area that supports birds, bees and beetles.

Read more at ngs.org.uk/how-to-increase-biodiversity-in-your-garden