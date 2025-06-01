15 of the finest fish and chip shops in Shropshire according to our readers - including OH MY COD and the Victorian Fryer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taking place on June 6 each year, National Fish & Chip Day is a celebration of the country’s favourite dish - and a brilliant excuse to get chippy.

Whether you value huge portions or chippies that cook with beef dripping, there are plenty of fantastic options to pick from in Shropshire.

Ahead of National Fish & Chip Day we asked Shropshire Star readers to name their favourite chip shops - here's what they said:

Big T'S Chippy

Big T's Chippy in Randlay Centre, Telford. Photo: Google

Brooke Davies was one of many to name Big T'S Chippy in Randlay, Telford, as the best place for fish and chips in the county.

Brooke said: “Still haven’t found a better chippy.”

The Salop Fryer

The Salop Fryer in Pontesbury, Shrewsbury. Photo: The Salop Fryer Facebook

Many Shropshire Star readers, including Sara Conde, named The Salop Fryer as the best chippy in the county.

The business in Pontesbury, near Shrewsbury, has just reopened - and it’s been really well-received by locals.

Jones' Fish & Chips



Jones Fish & Chips, Newport. Photo: Jones Fish & Chips/Google

Cathryn Rawsthorne and others shouted out Jones' Fish & Chips in Newport.

Cathryn said: “Jones’ were great when I was a school girl and 30 years later are still worth the 20-minute drive for.”

The Victorian Fryer

The Victorian Fryer, Trench. Photo: Google

Becky Jones said The Victorian Fryer in Trench, Telford, is the best chippy around.

It also boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating from 341 Google reviews, making it one of the best-rated fish and chip shops in the county.

Smithfields Traditional Fish & Chips

Smithfields Traditional Fish & Chips, Wellington. Photo: Google

A few Shropshire Star readers including Christina Blocksidge said Smithfields Traditional Fish & Chips in Wellington is the finest in the county.

Christina said they have “first class” fish and chips with “brilliant service”.

Shawbury Fish Bar

Shawbury Fish Bar. Photo: Google

Robert Ireland said Shawbury Fish Bar in Drayton Road with its “great prices” is the best chippy in the county.

Robert also said it offers a “great selection of value meals” and the staff are “lovely”.

The Flying Fish

The Flying Fish, Dawley. Photo: Google

Reader Sue Barrett named The Flying Fish in Dawley’s High Street as Shropshire's best fish and chip shop.

It also boasts a rating of 4.3 stars from 323 Google reviews.

The Shire Fryer

The Shire Fryer, Shrewsbury. Photo: Zoe Sadler/Google

Ishbel Hampson said the best chippy in Shropshire is The Shire Fryer in London Road, Shrewsbury, which offers a vegan alternative.

The Silver Fish

The Silver Fish, Wellington. Photo: Google

Shropshire Star reader Cynthia Eveson put forward The Silver Fish in Tan Bank, Wellington, as the county's finest chippy.

Cynthia said the food from The Silver Fish is “always superb quality”.

Little Efes

Little Efes, Minsterley. Photo: Peter Adams/Google

Heather Mills was one of many to name Little Efes in Minsterley.

The takeaway, which also sells pizza and burgers, boasts a rating of 4.7 from 205 Google reviews.

Cottams Fish & Chips

Cottams Fish & Chips, Shifnal. Photo: Google

Jisus Enk was one of a few to shout out Cottams Fish & Chips in Shifnal as the 'plaice' to go for fish and chips.

High Town Grill

John Pasaras outside High Town Grill and Chip Shop. Photo: Steve Leath

James Lea said High Town Grill in Waterloo Terrace, Bridgnorth, is the best for fish and chips.

The family-run business has an impressive 4.7-star rating from 351 Google reviews.

Frydays Fish And Chips

Frydays Fish And Chips, Oakengates. Photo: Modelangel/Google

Jisus Enk, who proposed Cottams in Shifnal, also suggested Frydays Fish And Chips in Oakengates, Telford.

Customers can also pick up kebabs, burgers and wraps here.

OH MY COD

OH MY COD, Oswestry. Photo: Google

Shropshire Star reader Andrew Pugh said OH MY COD in Unicorn Road, Oswestry, is the best.

The chippy has a rating of 4.8 stars from 307 Google reviews - the highest in this list.

Fryer Freemans

Fryer Freemans, Craven Arms. Photo: Fryer Freemans/Google

According to Pete Stone, Fryer Freemans in Corvedale Road, Craven Arms, is the best chippy in Shropshire.

It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 232 Google reviews.

Seagull's Ocean Boat

Seagull's Ocean Boat, Bridgnorth. Photo: Danny Bownes/Google

And lastly, Mal Mitchell said Seagull's Ocean Boat in Listley Street, Bridgnorth, is the best place for fish and chips in the county.