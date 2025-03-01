The best kebab shops in Shropshire according to locals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One of the most important nights for the industry was held earlier this week - the British Kebab Awards.

While no Shropshire business made the cut this year, we know there are plenty of kebab shops across this beautiful patch that will satisfy that craving when it hits.

These are some of the best kebab shops in Shropshire, according to people who know it best - our readers.

Little Efes

Little Efes in Minsterley has been named as one of the best places for a kebab in Shropshire by our readers. Photo: Peter Adams/Google

Shropshire Star reader Charlotte Justine Daniella Bennion among many others named Little Efes, Holly House, Minsterley, as the best place for a kebab in the county.

Charlotte said: “Very very high quality food fresh every time! I actually haven't found another chippy that tastes as fresh and good as them!”

Kebab King