The best kebab shops in Shropshire according to locals
You can call it a guilty pleasure, but kebabs are one of the nation’s favourite takeaways.
One of the most important nights for the industry was held earlier this week - the British Kebab Awards.
While no Shropshire business made the cut this year, we know there are plenty of kebab shops across this beautiful patch that will satisfy that craving when it hits.
These are some of the best kebab shops in Shropshire, according to people who know it best - our readers.
Little Efes
Shropshire Star reader Charlotte Justine Daniella Bennion among many others named Little Efes, Holly House, Minsterley, as the best place for a kebab in the county.
Charlotte said: “Very very high quality food fresh every time! I actually haven't found another chippy that tastes as fresh and good as them!”
Kebab King