'Impossible to continue': Longstanding music shop announces shock closure in another major blow to Newport's indie scene

Hey Jude’s in Stafford Street, Newport, shut its doors for good last Saturday (May 17).

The business, which launched in Newport’s Indoor Market in 1999 by now retired founder Jude Paton, was a prime spot for all things music, vinyls, instruments and accessories.

Sharing the news on the official social media channels, the current owner of Hey Jude’s said the business has been “unable to sustain itself for a very long time” which has led to the closure.

The full statement reads: “I’m sorry to announce that Hey Jude’s is closing permanently.

Hey Jude's in Newport has shut. Photo: Google

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the business has been unable to sustain its self for a very long time and it’s now become impossible to continue.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported Hey Jude's over many, many years and I’ve very much loved my time as owner and will miss it very much.”

An outpouring of support followed the post with customers sharing their fond memories of the shop.

One customer said: “So sorry to hear this Hey Jude’s - Newport Music Store Frankie, so many of our lovely shops and stalls [are] struggling and closing. Thank you for your time and great music.”

Another customer said: “Sorry to hear [this]. Had many a good afternoon record hunting in there.”

This is the latest business in Newport to announce closure in recent weeks. Earlier this year, the Shropshire Star reported on the closure of Sally’s Flowers and The Smallwood Lodge Tea Room.

Last week, the paper broke the news that the owners of longstanding lingerie shop What Women Want are retiring and looking for someone to take over the business.