Owners of popular longstanding lingerie shop in Newport announce plans to retire after 21 years

Best friends Julie Watkiss and Sandra Ayres opened What Women Want in Newport’s High Street in October 2004.

And over the last 21 years, it’s become something of a “destination shop” and an integral part of the community.

But as new grandmothers Julie and Sandra look to exciting times ahead - spending more time travelling and with family - they’re hoping to pass the baton on.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, the founders said the venture was completely new to them both. They had both previously held roles in the banking industry prior to setting up the business.

What Women Want in Newport's High Street. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Equally exciting and a big learning curve for them both, Julie said: “We saw a gap in the market.

“Both Sandra and I have larger busts and we were fed up of going over to places like Solihull and Chester to purchase underwear, so we decided to open something more local to us.”

The shop offers lingerie, swimwear, nightwear, hosiery and shapewear and more. It also offers a free fitting and measuring service to everyone.

Sandra said: “That’s the main thing, because you just can't get a fitting, really local for a bra easily.

“Over the 21 years that we've been going, we've seen customers through different stages of family life - from newborn babies and from maternity - and now we're measuring customers as young moms.

“And the next generations are coming through.”

Owners Julie Watkiss and Sandra Ayres of What Women Want in Newport have announced retirement after 21 years. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Julie added: “It's very satisfying, actually, when somebody comes in and they say they've been everywhere looking for a good fitting bra, that they suffer with aches and pains and even that doctors recommend patients to come here and they walk out really happy and comfortable and in the right size bra.

“So no days are the same, but it's really worthwhile.”

The business is up for sale now and the founders would love for someone to continue what they’ve spent the last two decades nurturing.

Sandra said: “We're hoping some like-minded person is going to come along and carry it on because we really feel that Newport cannot lose this lingerie shop.

“We get people that visit from all over the country, it's not just Newport.

“We get many ladies from Wolverhampton. We get them from Wales. We get them from the south.

“And we just don't want Newport to lose this shop. It's a destination shop.

“It's just such a good business, so we don't want it to be lost, because we know once that door is closed, it won't return.”

The best friends are looking forward to spending more time with family - and travelling. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Julie added: “We just really want the shop to be taken over by somebody that has got the same values as us.

“Everybody knows what size shoe that they wear, but they never know what size bra that they wear.

“We really want the business to continue.

“And we're happy to do a small handover for anybody who's interested in taking the business on - to get the training that they need, the fitting experience and that sort of thing.

“Introduce them to the industry reps and supplies to get them off on a good footing to start off with, if that's what they require”.

Julie and Sandra hope to retire by the end of the year and thanked their loyal customers for their “amazing” support over the last two decades.

“We're on first name terms with a lot of our customers, with it being such an intimate service that we offer.

“And we've had some really good times with them - sad times as well - but lots of laughs along the way.

“Very loyal - and we get so many recommendations from people that have been in the store. Our customer base really is word of mouth.”

Find out more information about What Women Want via its official website and social media channels.