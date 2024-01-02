New store set to open in Shrewsbury, giving designer clothes a second chance

The shop called Déjà Vu, will be opened by Debbie Carvell, on the corner of Butcher Row, where Carvèll Lingerie and Swimwear is currently situated.

Debbie, who owns Carvèll Lingerie and Swimwear, has decided to move the lingerie and swimwear shop to her other shop – Carvèll on the Square clothing store – so everything is under one roof.

The existing store on the corner of Butcher Row will then re-open as Déjà Vu where designer clothing will be given a second chance and be sold on behalf of shoppers.

Debbie said: “We always had plans to move Carvèll Lingerie and Swimwear to the square as it makes so much sense.

“We have a beautiful range of clothes at Carvèll on the Square and often people want the underwear to try on there with the outfit rather than having to go to another store at a later date.