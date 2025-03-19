Open meeting to be held over future of Newport high street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newport Civic Society is preparing to host a meeting which, it is hoped, will be of interest "to all who care about the continued prosperity and offering of the varied retail and other businesses" in the market town.

Karen Woodcock, chair of Newport Chamber of Commerce, will be joined by Scott James from The Travel Store, Imogen Kelly from Immi’s Cakes and Bakes, Rachel Davenport from Clarkes Solicitors and Charlotte Evers-Swindell from Ever So Creative, to talk about how businesses are faring in the current economic climate, and how residents can help support a vibrant town centre.

Newport High Street

Earlier this month, Newport shoppers were being encouraged to shop local amid a string of closures.

In the space of just a few weeks, CoCo 64 Home, Workspace Newport, Daisy Chain and Sally's Flowers all announced their closure.

The meeting is set to take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 25 at Newport Cricket Club on Audley Avenue and is open to all. Newport Civic Society members can attend for free, with non-members welcome at £4 each.

Free onsite parking is available and the bar will be open. Contact Gill Watkins on 07791047628 for more information.