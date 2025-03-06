'It's up to us to support our vibrant high street!' Newport shoppers urged to buy local amid string of closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This week, Workspace Newport announced it will close for good next Monday (March 10). The business, which offers co-working spaces, is among several Newport enterprises that have recently announced they will be shutting up shop.

Days earlier, the owner of CoCo 64 Home announced the store will be closing in the "next couple of months". The store, which sells furniture, home accessories and gifts, has been trading in the town for a decade.

It follows similar announcements from clothing store Daisy Chain, which launched a closing-down sale on February 25 after 18 years in Newport.

Within days of that announcement, Sally’s Flowers, on Upper Bar, announced it would also be serving its last customers on May 20.