Huge line up for Shrewsbury's Heal Festival revealed - including ex-Kasabian front man Tom Meighan

The Heal Festival will return on September 19 to 21 at the West Mid Showground, Shrewsbury, for its fourth year.

Like each year, festival goers can expect multiple stages and arenas, activities for all age groups, fairground attractions, games, delicious street food, Caribbean-inspired zone and a wellness village to which the festival in part gets its name.

And making a resurgence at this year’s festival is Tom Meighan, who dramatically departed from indie rock mammoths Kasabian in 2020.

Heal Festival is back. Pictured is its 2024 stage. Photo: Heal Festival/James Warman

From producing new critically acclaimed material to supporting Noel Gallagher on his massive tour, to epic sets at Isle of Wight, Tom has had time to make amends and will be closing the main stage on the newly added Sunday performing many of his hits from Kasabian and recent solo efforts.

Showground chief executive Ian Bebbington said: “Despite the weather, the atmosphere at last year's show was sublime.

“Tom Meighan marks a series of incredible artist announcements so far.

“Whilst a single man doesn't define a band, Tom is undoubtedly to many the voice of Kasabian – we welcomed him to Heal last year, and despite the weather put on what many regarded as possibly the best ever live music performance to take place in our county.

“Not just because he's an amazing performer and has an amazing back catalogue of music, but because of his journey.

“This is what we are all about, bringing people together, to help make amends for the past – to help build a positive future.

“Tom has single-handedly by a massive margin been the most requested act people want to return to Heal.”

In the fourth edition of the festival, music lovers can also expect The Fratellis, The Sherlocks, The Seahorse's Chris Helme, Phil Hartnoll of Orbital and Radio 1's Charlie Tee.

More artist announcements are expected over the coming weeks totalling over 120 acts spread over three days and six stages.

In addition to music, free wellbeing demos and children's activities will also take place throughout the weekend. There is also optional camping available.

Ian added: “We are looking for more partners and organisations within the charity and third sector to get involved in the event. Its a powerful platform that has the face of a contemporary music and wellness festival and the spirit of a community group so therefore can reach and be a force for good to all parts of our communities whilst maintaining hopefully an edgy image. We are community focused hence why the entry fees are subsidised to offer the best value as possible.”

Tickets are now available for just £37 per person via the official website. Any businesses, organisations or individuals who would like to hear about the sponsorship/advertising package available through Heal Festival, or wants to discuss ways they can help such a good cause, should contact the festival via email at admin@healfestival.co.uk.