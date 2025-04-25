Shrewsbury's Heal Festival reveals latest line-up addition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

DJ, broadcaster, and journalist Charlie Tee has been added to the bill for the three-day festival, which takes place at Shrewsbury's West Mid Showground on September 19, 20, and 21.

Earlier this year the organisers confirmed indie rockers the Fratellis on the line-up, as well as the Sherlocks, and Phil Hartnoll of Orbital performing an Orbital set.

Announcing Charlie Tee, the organisers said she "represents everything that’s special and vital about the new wave of inclusive energy exploding in dance music culture right now".

They added: "Celebrating some of the most fundamental foundations of electronic music and its power to smash down boundaries, but doing it with an upfront, future-focused twist; Award-winning Charlie might be BBC Radio 1’s first ever full-time female drum & bass specialist.

"But her roots, influences and collection runs super deep across all sounds and styles. Joining the dots between genres for many years in many ways, from her years as a prominent voice on the Kiss network to her current role at the forefront of one of the world’s biggest platforms, Charlie Tee’s years of studying, grafting and honing her skills have rightfully led her to the very forefront of this rave new world as a key voice of the next generation."

This year's festival has added an extra day following the success of 2024's show.

It received the Best Festival award at the Shropshire Music Awards, and will feature multiple stages and arenas, activities for all age groups, fairground attractions, games, street food, unique music zones such as the electric meadow and Caribbean inspired Jam:down, and a wellness village.

In addition to music, free wellbeing demonstrations and children's activities will also take place throughout the weekend.

Organisers said that more than 120 acts are expected to perform throughout the event.

Early buy tickets for the event are currently on sale at www.healfestival.co.uk.