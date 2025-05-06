Inside the new children's activity village that has opneed at Stourbridge's Ryemarket Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Hoult's House Play Village is aimed partly - but certainly not exclusively - at 0-7 year olds and their families and aims to combine fun with learning for the kids whilst the adults enjoy a cup of tea or lunch.

Owner James Hoult opened its doors at The Ryemarket Shopping Centre in Stourbridge on May 1 creating five jobs - his background is in sports coaching and he says he has always been a 'team player' which is the ethos he hopes to bring to his new venture.



Hoult's House Play Village has opened in the Ryemarket Centre. Stourbridge. It features different zones where children can learn with their families and a sensory area.

Former gymnastics and sports coach James Hoult has just opened Hoult's House Play Village in Stourbridge creating five jobs. Pictured with him today is (L) Beck Fletcher and (R) Mandy Curtis.

He said: "We aim to be a little bit different to some play zones in that we have areas where the children can learn about different subjects such as a vets, construction site, theatre and arts and crafts as well as a large sensory space with bright colours.

"The aim of the the centre is to allow children to come in with their families and visit the different areas or if the kids want to play and learn independently we offer a rest area where the adults can enjoy a drink and food."

"When I thought of the concept it was aimed at 0-7 year olds where they are inquisitive and eager to learn about different things whilst having fun but of course older children are welcome as long as everyone plays by the rules."

On his background in sports coaching, James said the team ethos was at the centre of his previous experience and he hoped to bring that to Hoult's House Play Village.

He said: "I worked with companies like Sport4Kids and with Ace Coaching which was one of the most rewarding times of my career and I am bringing that experience with me to the new business. That is an all inclusive experience where everyone can get involved from the staff, to the parents and the kids, with equal input and ideas.

"The staff are experienced and as enthusiastic as the families who come here and we really aim to make sure everyone has an interactive experience which is certainly fun whilst hopefully learning as well."

The centre is open seven days a week, 9-5 Monday to Friday and for booked sessions and parties at weekends.

For more details or to book go to bookwhen.com/hhpv