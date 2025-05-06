Shropshire 'in for a treat' with The Great British Food Festival set to take over Weston Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The UK’s premier food and drink festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary as it arrives at Weston Park, near Shifnal, with a roster of chefs ready to demonstrate tricks of the trade alongside street food vendors preparing the most mouth-watering food from global cuisine this summer.

Held on July 26 and 27, from 10am until 5pm, the event is said to be a great way to discover food producers including vegan and gluten-free treats amongst the many stalls.

With plenty to sample, festival-goers can buy drinks and take their time perusing the many delights at the 1,000-acre parkland that makes up Weston Park.

Event organiser Janine Maycock said: “We’re so excited to be arriving at Weston Park. Visitors will be able to experience high quality food and drink in one of the most beautiful settings.

“The festival is a great way to spend a relaxing day out with friends and family. Take your taste buds on a culinary adventure trying new global cuisine from the incredible array of street food stalls.”

Janine added: “The festival aims to bring people together through a shared love of food and offers a range of activities including the Chilli Challenge, the legendary Cake-Off, Foraging Walks, and more.

"With plenty of bars, a local crafts and gift marquee and a vast artisan market showcasing the best local produce, visitors are in for a treat.”

The Great British Food Festival is coming to Shifnal's Weston Park. Photo: Great British Food Festival

At this year’s event, chef demonstrations will include globally recognised TV chef John Paul Alberti, best known as one half of the internationally celebrated The Alberti Twins.

He first rose to fame on Love Island and has since built a dynamic career combining culinary expertise with natural on-screen charisma.

As the creator and host of the popular YouTube series Italian Cooking at Home with the Alberti Twins, John brings authentic Italian flavours to audiences worldwide.

He has cooked across the globe, appearing at major food festivals, private events, and on television in the UK, Europe, the US, and beyond, making him a standout voice in the international food scene.

Marni Xuto will also be appearing. Marni grew up in the heart of Bangkok and her beautifully balanced recipes celebrate Thai flavour.

Now a recipe developer for BBC Food and Delicious magazine, Marni also runs cookery courses.

Marni Xuto

Marni said: “I want people to understand that Thai food is easy, and you just need a few store cupboard essentials, such as Thai fish sauce, good quality coconut milk and oyster sauce.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to listen in on discussions between chefs such as John Alberti and foodies at The Chat Stage about everything from trends to the best tools for the kitchen to pairing wines.

There will be samples to try and the opportunity to ask questions in an informal setting. Other topics will include men’s health led by Christian Chalfont.

Live music will be performed throughout the weekend from a diverse range of artists including Josh Owen. There is a play area and kids' cookery classes, making it a winning day out for families - and the event is dog friendly so there’ll be no need to rush back home.

Find out more information and purchase tickets for The Great British Food Festival at Weston Park via the official website.