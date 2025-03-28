Uncover the treasures of Weston Park with new Upstairs Downstairs tour

The expert guided experience offers an intriguing glimpse into life above and below stairs in one of Britain's most fascinating historic houses.

Those attending a tour of the stately home, which sits in 1,000 acres of Capability Brown parkland on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, will be able to wander through the beautifully decorated bedrooms, discover charming sitting rooms and admire remarkable treasures from the collection.

They will also learn about the interior decorating style icons who have selected the curtains and wallpapers to make Weston Park’s bedrooms amongst the most coveted interiors in Britain, with celebrated names such as Rita Konig and Colefax & Fowler amongst the rollcall of famous names.

Visitors will also be able to view the Family Staircase, which showcases the family portraits of the last five generations of the Bridgeman family, discover the Music Room, which until the 1980s was made up of a study, and visit the Housekeeper’s Room.

These are just some of the fascinating stories on both sides of the baize door that make Weston Park such a compelling destination for history enthusiasts and curious visitors alike.

“What makes Weston Park truly special is not just its architectural grandeur, but the personal stories and remarkable objects that bring its history to life," said Gareth Williams, Curator & Head of Learning to the Weston Park Foundation.

“Our Upstairs Downstairs tours invite visitors to experience the house in a new way, by not only learning about the past but also the way in which the rooms can be used by any of our guests to ensure that this important heritage site has a future.”

Weston is filled with intriguing treasures that hint at its rich history – some being in the main rooms that are open to all throughout the season but many hiding in bedrooms or passageways and waiting to be discovered on these special tours.

Throughout the centuries Weston Park has welcomed several remarkable guests. Princess Mary (later Queen Mary) once had her hat knocked off when entering the garden tunnel, while in more recent times, world leaders including Tony Blair, Bill Clinton and Boris Yeltsin gathered at Weston during the 1998 G8 summit.

Many of these guests stayed in the bedrooms which will be seen on the tours, and which are available to guests – from brides and grooms to cultural tour guests.

The Upstairs Downstairs Tour at Weston Park runs on selected dates. Booking is essential as places are limited. For more information and to book tickets, visit weston-park.com or call the estate office.

Visitors are being given the chance to step behind the scenes at Weston Park



