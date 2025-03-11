Popular street food festival set to return to Shropshire - with a new event at Attingham Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The much-anticipated tour, which includes more than 40 street food events between April and September, will return to Shropshire from June.

The first pop-up will take place at Telford Town Park on Saturday, 7 June, which will see the park transform into a vibrant street food festival, with an abundance of vendors cooking up all sorts of delicious street food eats.

A brand-new tour site has been added for 2025: Attingham Park. This event will take place on Saturday, 18 July, bringing the much-loved DDC vibe to the 18th-century National Trust estate.

Digbeth Dining Club Tour in previous years

Beef on the Block, Deathrow Sandwich, Buddha Belly, Esmie’s Caribbean Fusion and Scran Man are just a few of the 15+ street food traders touring across Shropshire.

Diners can also expect chilled DJ sets, family-friendly activities and drinks stations such as cocktail caravans and fizz bars — making it the perfect spring/summer activity for all ages. Four-legged friends are welcome too.

There is a whole lineup of street food events across the Midlands — including Wolverhampton, Bromsgrove and Sandwell — for those wanting to get their street food fix on more than one occasion.

Bobby Barnes, Director at Digbeth Dining Club, said: “We are buzzing to be back on the road for the DDC Summer Tour 2025, bringing Good Food, Good Vibes and Good People to every corner of the West Midlands, including Shropshire.

“It’s been brilliant to see how the tour has grown over the years, giving us the opportunity to champion the very best of street food in our region and offer a platform to up-and-coming food vendors.

“The West Midlands has a vibrant street food scene, and we want everyone to experience it. With more dates than ever before, we’re certain this tour is going to be our best one yet. See you in the field with a burger and beer in hand!”

Now in its eighth year, the Digbeth Dining Club tour has amassed a huge foodie following, with more than 70,000 people attending the street food events every year.

Attingham Park Dining Club costs £5 for general entry, and Telford Dining Club is £3 for general entry. To buy tickets for the DDC Tour, visit skiddle.com/g/digbeth-dining-club-summer-tour/#news.

Keep up to date with the full tour line-up via the DDC website: digbethdiningclub.com/events.