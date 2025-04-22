Expansion of Market Drayton yogurt factory will be 'great boost' to local economy says council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Council leaders expressed their delight after Müller chose to make a 'significant investment' in its Market Drayton factory.

Shropshire Council recently granted planning permission to Müller UK & Ireland for a major expansion of its production facilities at the north Shropshire site.

The scheme will see an existing building at the factory redeveloped to provide extra storage, food production and distribution facilities.

A total of eight jobs could also be created by the development. Changes will see the footprint of the existing fruit puree plant expanded to around 2,000 square metres with the addition of a new "silo farm", as well as the demolition of the building's internal floors and "the majority of all internal furniture and fittings".

Shropshire Council said the major employer in the region has "demonstrated its commitment" to the county through the investment.

Muller's site in Market Drayton

The scheme has received the backing of civic leaders in the town and Shropshire Council which said it "further establishes Shropshire as a major hub for food and drink manufacturing".

The authority added that the development will be a "great boost" for the local economy.

Shropshire Council’s service manager for economy, funding and skills, Matt Potts said: "Müller is one of our most high-profile and long-established local employers. This considerable investment is a tremendous show of confidence in what Shropshire has to offer major companies that choose to base their operations here. This development also promises new jobs and opportunities in one of our key sectors.

"We welcome the news and the council’s Invest in Shropshire team is committed to providing any ongoing support required."

Müller has operated in the county for more than 30 years, with sites at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

The company opened its production site in Market Drayton in 1992, and it has since grown to become the headquarters for Müller Yogurt & Desserts.

Stuart Ellison, head of engineering - operations at Müller Yogurt & Desserts, said: "We are dedicated to supporting the local Shropshire community and investing in our existing sites as we continue to focus on growth and delivering high-quality products to the nation.

"We are excited about this site development and look forward to sharing more details in due course."