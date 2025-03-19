Muller yoghurt factory in north Shropshire town set for 'significant investment' after expansion approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The scheme, put forward last month by Muller UK and Ireland for its Shrewsbury Road factory, will see an existing building at the site redeveloped to provide extra storage, food production and distribution facilities.

A total of eight jobs could be created by the development, which was approved by council planners on March 10.

The changes will see the footprint of the existing fruit puree plant expanded to around 2,000 square metres with the addition of a new "silo farm", as well as the demolition of the building's internal floors and "the majority of all internal furniture and fittings."

As part of the plans, 11 new silos will also be installed to the outside of the building - which would be visible from nearby Shrewsbury Road.