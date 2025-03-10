Police called as firefighters battle hedge blaze in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Gittin Street, Oswestry, at 4:42pm today (Monday, March 10).

The incident involved 10-metres of conifer hedge on fire, which had melted guttering to the property.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the report of a hedge on fire this afternoon. Photo: Sam Bagnall

Firefighters from Oswestry extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus.

The incident was concluded at 5:32pm as police were called to the scene.