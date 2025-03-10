Police called as firefighters battle hedge blaze in Oswestry
Firefighters were called to a hedge fire in Oswestry this afternoon with police also being called to the scene.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Gittin Street, Oswestry, at 4:42pm today (Monday, March 10).
The incident involved 10-metres of conifer hedge on fire, which had melted guttering to the property.
Firefighters from Oswestry extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus.
The incident was concluded at 5:32pm as police were called to the scene.