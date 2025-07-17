Parole board makes decision over Telford triple murder monster who groomed one of his victims

Azhar Ali Mehmood, then 26, killed 16-year-old CSE victim Lucy Lowe who was the mother of his child, as well as her 17-year-old sister, and mother Eileen Linda Lowe, 49.

The taxi driver used petrol to set fire to their home in Telford in August 2000, and was jailed for life the following year.

Azhar Ali Mehmood was jailed in 2001 for three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Photo: West Mercia Police

It has now been confirmed the latest bid for freedom from Mehmood was turned down, with the parole board also rejecting a move to an open prison.

The review took place earlier this month.

Mehmood received four mandatory life sentences following conviction for three offences of murder and an offence of attempted murder.

The sentencing court determined that he must serve a minimum of 18 years in custody before his release could be considered by the parole board.