The site location for the proposed development

The outline planning application for the houses is for land to the east of Kingswood Road and the applicant is Tizzard.

It also includes ecological mitigation, drainage and other ancillary works.

Kington Town Council is expected to consider its response to the plans at a meeting on Monday.

The site is essentially two parcels of equally sized rectangular Grade 2/3 agricultural fields, bound mostly by mature hedgerows and accessed off Kingswood Road

The applications says the masterplan aims to integrate pockets of public open space throughout the development to prevent over-development and to ensure a well-balanced distribution of the housing mix across the site.

The design also seeks to integrate the development into the wider settlement, with new connection paths created to the north-eastern boundary to the residential development off Old Eardisley Road, and its associated public open space, and to Kingswood Road to the west.

A previous planning application was submitted in 2021 for 100 homes and after advice from a planning officer changes have been made to come up with the new proposals.

Out of the 110 units, 71 would be open market dwellings and 39 affordable homes proposed (35% of development).

The proposed 71 open market dwellings will be a mix of two x one bedroom, 22 x two bedroom, 32 x three bedroom and 15 x four bedroom.

The tenure mix of the 39 affordable will be split between social rent (30) and discounted market (9) at 30% discount.

The social rent would include four x one bedroom, nine x two bedroom, 15 x three bedroom and two x four bedroom, while the discounted market would include four x two bedrooms and five x three bedrooms.

The inclusion of a bungalow built will be included within the housing mix, with the exact location to be agreed at reserved matters stage.

Car parking would be provided with one space for each one bedroom home, two spaces for each two and three bedroom home and three spaces for each four bedroom home.

The proposed development will provide 7115 s.qm of public open space, which will include grassland, trees and hedgerows.

The proposal also includes 6030 s.qm of meadow grass planting that runs through the centre of the site (west to east) and to the north eastern corner, where a 845 sq.m attenuation pond is also located.

External seating areas and footpaths within the retained tree canopy and proposed public open space and meadow grass areas will be provided.

Further ecological considerations, including the retention and enhancement of the existing trees and vegetation, external seating areas, and the inclusion of pathways are to be implemented to further enhance the ecological value and biodiversity of the site.

In conclusion the developers say; “The proposed development will provide Kingswood Road with the addition of up to 110 comfortable and spacious family homes with private and communal amenity areas to a site identified within the draft Herefordshire Local Plan (2024)”

Herefordshire Council is requesting comments by August 14 and they aim to make a decision on the plan by Monday, October 13.