Man arrested after car 'deliberately' driven at cyclist before assault in Shrewsbury - police seeking victim

West Mercia Police are appealing for information to find the victim of an assault on New Park Road in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, July 16.

Officers were called to the road at around 8.15pm following a report that a man had been hit by a vehicle.

It is believed the car was deliberately driven at the victim, who was riding an orange and black bicycle.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle then got out of the car to further assault him. All those involved had left the scene before police arrived.

A 32-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody.

New Park Road was cordoned off by police outside Morris Libricants on Thursday morning

Witnesses say they saw the victim continue to walk along New Park Road in the direction of Morrisons, but he has not yet been identified.

Detective Inspector Rich Davies from Shropshire CID said: “We are urgently trying to find the victim of this incident to ensure he gets the medical attention he needs.

“He is thought to be a white man with possibly an Albanian accent, around 5’9” tall and in his late 20s. He was wearing all black shorts, jacket, shoes and cap.

“If this was you, or you have any other information which could help identify the victim or help with our investigation, please get in contact with us.

“We currently have one man in custody and our enquiries are on-going to locate others involved.”

Police remained on the scene on Thursday (July 17) following the incident.

Those with information are asked to call 01743 237414. Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared 100 per cent anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org